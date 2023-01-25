A 46-year-old truck driver, Nelson Wright from Lansdowne Drive has been sentenced in Dubbo Local Court after pleading guilty to drink driving.
Before sentencing, defence solicitor Kate Bittar told the court her client required his licence to take care of his grandchild and to work saying he frequently needed to drive to Goulburn and the Central Coast.
"[Losing his licence] would be detrimental to his full time job... he also needs to care for his sick granddaughter, his daughter doesn't have a licence and he [drives] her to medical appointments," she said.
She submitted a letter of support provided by Wright's employer. She added, on the night of the offending, there was no other passenger in the car and no harm had been caused to anyone on the road or to Wright.
Ms Bittar also acknowledged her client's previous driving offences in court on January 18.
Court documents reveal Wright had been charged 22 times by police with a criminal history varying between 1993-2015.
Police said they were patrolling Victoria Street about 12.35am on November 4 last year when they saw a black Holden Commodore turn left out of Depot Road.
The vehicle drew their attention because it drove wide out of the corner and indicated in the wrong direction.
Police activated their warning lights prompting the Commodore to come to a stop on Thompson Street. They approached the driver, Wright, who showed them his heavy vehicle driver's licence.
He was then breath tested which returned a positive result.
Police arrested him and took him to Dubbo Police Station for a secondary breath analysis. The second test revealed a reading of 0.142, more than twice the legal limit.
Wright told officers he had consumed 10 full-strength Great Northern beers since 10.30pm that night. His licence was immediately suspended.
Police said Wright told them he needed his licence for work as a truck driver and despite being suspended, he would have to continue to drive.
Magistrate Gary Wilson imposed a $500 fine, disqualified Wright from driving for three months and ordered him to go on an interlock license for a year.
