Joseph Gersbach, 38, and Annette Bennett, 35, shoplifting a vacuum cleaner, go on shopping spree with stolen credit card

By Court Reporter
December 9 2022 - 4:00am
Police were called to JB HI-FI in March last year after a couple stole a $1700 Miele vacuum cleaner. Picture by Amy McIntyre.

A couple who stole a total of $2277.25 by picking up someone else's wallet as well as shoplifting have both been convicted and sentenced to community corrections orders.

