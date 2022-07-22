Investigations are under way after a jewellery store was broken into at Orana Mall this week.
According to police, thieves broke into the Wallace Bishop jewellery store inside the mall on Thursday morning.
A number of items were stolen from the store, and the shop was forensically examined by specialist police.
Police said inquiries into the incident continue.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at crimestoppers.com.au
Information is treated in strict confidence and the public are reminded not to report crime via any NSW Police social media pages.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
