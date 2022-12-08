A man who lost $1000 on roulette at an RSL club has been slapped with a $500 fine after he was found drunk behind the wheel on the same night.
Pratap Thapa, 35, of Wollomombi Parade in Dubbo represented himself in court on December 7 and pleaded guilty to high-range drink driving.
According to court documents, Thapa had been driving a black Honda Civic westbound on Minore Road about 11.44pm on October 2 this year when police observed him swerving on the roadway.
Police followed Thapa to the roundabout at Baird Drive when he swerved his Honda Civic to the right nearly colliding with a small concrete island. Thapa drove through the roundabout and again swerved over the shoulder of the road onto a dirt patch before veering back onto the roadway.
At this point, police believed the driver of the vehicle was intoxicated and decided to stop Thapa for a breath test. They activated all warning devices and followed Thapa for few hundred metres before he noticed the police vehicle behind him.
The court heard that Thapa tapped his brakes several times as he continued along Minore Road appearing as if he was unsure of what to do.
When he eventually stopped, police approached the Honda Civic and asked Thapa if he had been drinking.
He said he had only had three drinks that evening at the Dubbo RSL Memorial Club on Brisbane Street. Police asked Thapa to do a roadside breath test which returned a result of 0.159. He was then arrested and taken to Dubbo Police Station for secondary testing.
The court was told Thapa stuck to his version of only drinking three schooners of Victoria Bitter from 8pm. However, he shortly upped it to four beers after telling police that he drank a beer after losing $1000 on roulette.
After he was tested for a second time, breath analysis revealed a blood alcohol concentration 0.153g. Police subsequently issued him with a suspension notice.
Magistrate Gary Wilson disqualified Thapa from driving for six months, fined him $500 and ordered him to install an interlock device in his car for two years.
"I trust you'll never drink and drive again," Mr Wilson said to Thapa.
