Council unsure exactly what's causing 'earthy smell' in town water, says mayor

By Allison Hore
Updated December 8 2022 - 4:37pm, first published 1:30pm
Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson said council is unsure exactly what's causing water in some parts of the city to have a foul 'earthy smell'.

Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson said council is unsure exactly what's causing water in some parts of the city to have a foul 'earthy smell' but assures the community the water is safe to drink.

