Council unsure exactly what's causing 'earthy smell' in town water, says mayor

Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson said council is unsure exactly what's causing water in some parts of the city to have a foul 'earthy smell' but assures the community the water is safe to drink.
"We don't know exactly what's causing the smell," Cr Dickerson told the Daily Liberal.
"But the water is safe and healthy and that's obviously incredibly important. We don't want to be sending water to people which we have any fears or concerns that are not safe."
They said poor raw water quality coming from the Macquarie River into the Dubbo Water Treatment Plant following the recent flooding situation was behind the smell.
Cr Dickerson said an unusually high build up of debris in the Macquarie and Bell Rivers brought in by flood waters was also contributing to the change in water quality being produced at the treatment plant.
"There are so many high water flows and water coming from so many different areas - there's water flowing down across grounds which would not normally get water flows across it," he said.
"And of course the ground is so saturated now that any water which hits the ground doesn't soak in, it just goes across the top so that's bringing more debris and rubbish into the river."
Despite the smell, council said the water produced at the John Gilbert Treatment Plant was safe to drink as it met the required control points to be suitable for all consumption.
"We communicate with NSW Health whenever we are concerned about a problem, as we did in this instance. And they're very quick to make sure we take action when action is needed and they haven't seen the need for any action," said Cr Dickerson.
"When there were boil water alerts earlier there was a concern around cryptosporidium - but there's no concern around cryptosporidium this time. So it might be unpleasant but we're dealing with so many unprecedented events at the moment.
"The reality is it's a new world we're experiencing so we're having to learn as we go."
A spokesperson from the Western NSW Local Health District confirmed they had received notification from council about the smelly water and said council is responsible for "monitoring and maintaining the safety of the Dubbo water supply".
The foul smelling water situation comes in a year filled with water woes for Dubbo.
In July, Dubbo was placed on a boil water alert after the city's water treatment plant produced water above the 0.5 percent turbidity threshold for 10 hours. The boil water alerts remained in place for over a month.
Around the same time it was also revealed the local water supply had gone without fluoridation for the past three and a half years, unbeknownst to the public.
Cr Dickerson said council had learned from the boil water alert situation how better to treat and deal with turbidity in the water supply.
Asked whether proper fluoridation of Dubbo's water supply would have been able to neutralise the smell some residents are experiencing in their water, Cr Dickerson said it was unlikely.
"As far as I know, fluoride wouldn't make any difference to the smell or the taste of the water, it's really just about the health of teeth. Whether the fluoride is there, or wasn't there, would have no impact on this," he said.
"But we've already made a commitment to rectify that problem. Obviously there are expenses associated with that but we've got the planning processes underway and have set ourselves a target of the 30th of June next year."
Council say treatment on the water has been maintained to the highest level and the smell is improving.
