Wellington Golf Club has seen some tough times but none have been more challenging than the last few months.
The club was one of several places in Wellington to be affected by the floods on Monday evening with the Bell and Macquarie Rivers rising significantly in a short period.
Greenkeeper Mitchell Cusack has been around the club for more than a decade and admitted he hasn't seen anything like what occurred late on Monday night.
"It's been happening for months but this is a big one," he said.
"It was pretty hectic yesterday afternoon, I've never seen anything like it.
"I've been working out here since 2011, my dad plays golf out here and said 1990 was a massive flood.
"This will top that I reckon."
Wellington has been hit by floods several times already this year, with the Bell and Macquarie Rivers constantly rising due to the increased rainfall around the Central West.
Mr Cusack admitted the club has been hit pretty hard by the flooding and has been impacted for several months.
"We've had the full course open for a week-and-a-half since July," he said.
"This is number seven, we've had two floods and the one a couple of months back got near the clubhouse.
"But this one was ridiculous."
Located near the Wellington Caves, the golf club is a popular establishment for locals and visitors alike.
But now, Mr Cusack and the other employees are focused on cleaning up the greens before the club can re-open again, hopefully in a few weeks.
"You just go around in circles, you start in one spot then move to another," he said.
"It's tough, we only just got parts back that we started mowing last week.
"It's just gone again."
For now, the club will remain closed while the clean-up effort is taking place but there is hope for members.
Dubbo Golf Club have said they will be able to host the Wellington players for the foreseeable future, with golfers only needing to book in advance at the course if they are eager to play a round or two.
The golf club isn't the only sporting facility to be affected by the flooding.
Pioneer Park which hosts soccer and cricket went underwater on Monday evening after the floodwaters hit the town rapidly.
The town's race club was also hit with their grandstand being surrounded by water in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
NSW SES volunteer Garry Peterson said the organisation has been hard at work helping properties and other areas start their clean-up efforts.
"It's getting pretty regular, it's definitely become a regular thing," he said.
"We've had a couple of calls for assistance, we had a missing car which we got help finding from the navy.
"Thankfully no one has gone missing."
