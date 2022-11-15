Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

NSW SES call on New Zealand to help with flood relief in central west

AH
By Allison Hore
November 16 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency Service members from New Zealand have touched down in Parkes to help with flood relief efforts. Picture Parkes Champion Post / NSW SES Facebook

In an unprecedented call for international help, 12 emergency services personnel from New Zealand touched down in Parkes ready to be deployed to flood-hit towns across the central west.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.