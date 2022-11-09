Golfers swung into action raising thousands in honour of the 'Doing it for Lionel' charity golf day on November 5.
Lionel's daughter and event organiser Sally Everett said it was an incredible turn out for such an important cause, which also marked the 12 month anniversary of her father's death.
While funds raised from the charity weekend are still being counted, Ms Everett said its believed they raised more than $11,000 for the Australian Skin Cancer Foundation.
A clear and sunny day saw 76 golfers travel from as far as Nyngan, Sydney and the Central Coast to take to the green for a three person ambrose.
READ ALSO:
Following the golf day, community members rallied for the cause at the Narromine Golf Club participating in an auction, raffle and enjoyed live music provided by Lionel's younger brother DJ Scott Edwards.
Founder of the Australian Skin Cancer foundation, Jay Allen and its directors Ash Piek and Eve Brown travelled to Narromine for the event where they also announced Ms Everett had been appointed to the Board of Directors of the foundation.
In November 2021 the family of Lionel McGuire made a commitment to raising awareness and education about melanoma, skin checks and being sun safe after he lost his battle with melanoma at the age of 66.
Lionel had a massive 22-centimetre internal melanoma, something his family didn't even know could be internal.
Ms Everett explained melanoma was such an unknown, and the family had a lot to learn in a short space of time.
"The purpose of the day was to create awareness of melanoma, the importance of regular skin checks and to raise vital funds for the Australian Skin Cancer Foundation," she said.
"The foundation has four pillars: advocacy, education, research, support.
"To make skin checks more accessible, raise awareness about early detection, fund melanoma clinical trials, and monthly support meetings, online content and one-on-one support."
Ms Everett thanked the community for supporting the cause.
"Special thanks to the Narromine Golf Club, MP Dugald Saunders, mayor Craig Davies, Harry Thuaux for conducting the auction and Katie Havercroft Photography for capturing the day for us," she said.
"To those that approached us and committed to getting a skin check, thank you. This may just save a life."
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.