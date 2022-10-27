A major youth mental health event featuring an all-star line up of speakers will be coming to Dubbo for the first time in November.
Stand Tall - an exciting one-day event all about managing mental health and inspiring hope - has been run annually in Sydney since 2012. This year, for the first time, they will be setting out on a regional tour with a stop in Dubbo on November 3.
"This tour is bigger than Ben-Hur for us. We're pioneering something that will be absolutely massive and our team is working round the clock to get it together," Stand Tall's CEO and co-founder Jeanine Treharne told the Daily Liberal.
"With everything that's been going on students have been struggling, especially with anxiety. So with our event we're able to just bring a massive injection of hope that can be life changing - and even save lives."
More than 2,500 school students from the central west will converge in a huge tent at Dubbo Showground to hear from a line-up of inspirational speakers including local country music singer Jason Owen, The Voice 2021 winner Bella Taylor-Smith, Olympic medalist Nicola McDermott and blind big wave surfer Derek Rabelo.
As well as being inspired by the speakers, students will enjoy a thrilling lunchtime show put on by professional Freestyle Motocross riders Lance Russell and Ryley Davis.
The theme for their 2022 tour is 'Dream Again.' Following Covid-19, isolation and time away from school and friends, Stand Tall wants to remind young people that they have a bright future ahead, and so many things to look forward to.
"The fact that we bring entire year groups to the event means that every child will hear the same message and if one of them doesn't want to ask for help - and there are many who don't - they'll be able to get advice anonymously without having to ask for it," said Ms Treharne.
Ms Treharne and close friend Angela Farr-Jones were driven to put on the first event after seeing a rise in youth suicide, binge drinking and drug taking.
"We thought, whatever was being tried to help them wasn't working. The idea came from the fact both of our husbands were very successful in sport and we knew young people take notice when sportspeople speak," she said.
"We fill the day with fun, but lots of positive messages as well. When you see the results it keeps us going."
The regional tour - which will also be making stops in Tamworth and Pambula on the south coast - is being run with the support of the NSW Government.
The Tamworth and Pambula legs of the tour are already sold-out and spots are fast filling in Dubbo with students travelling in from as far as Parkes, Forbes, Orange, Coonabarabran and Gulargambone.
Minister for Regional Health and Mental Health Bronnie Taylor said the event would give regional young people an opportunity to improve their mental health and learn skills to become more resilient.
"Good mental health is as important as good physical health. These events help to inspire our younger generations and teach them resilience," said Ms Taylor.
"I'm pleased that with our support Stand Tall can bring these events to regional areas, so even more of our young people can learn these essential coping skills that will help set them up for a successful future."
