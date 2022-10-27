Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Stand Tall bring massive youth mental health event to Dubbo

AH
By Allison Hore
October 27 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olympic medalist Nicola McDermott, The Voice winner Bella Taylor-Smith, big wave surfer Derek Rabelo and dancer and TV personality Timomatic will all present at the event. Pictures supplied

A major youth mental health event featuring an all-star line up of speakers will be coming to Dubbo for the first time in November.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.