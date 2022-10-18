Red, pink, blue and yellow.
You'll find an array of coloured hair from staff and students at Rainbow Cottage Childcare Centre as they raise money for the Leukaemia Foundation.
Every year each room at the childcare centre selects a fundraiser, and this year the Wallaby Room decided to participate in the Worlds Greatest Shave.
Staff member Rebekah Dowling, who was sporting colourful extensions, said it was a charity close to their hearts.
"Who doesn't love coloured hair?" she said.
They did aim to get a parent volunteer to shave their head but unfortunately no one came forward.
"This is the best we could get, everyone has done some colour in their own way," she said.
With a goal of raising $1000, the staff were excited to beat that amount last Thursday.
"We've raised $1070 so far and as we colour the kids hair this week and they do hair art and craft, we've asked the parents to bring in a dollar coin donation and then we will pay that forward on their behalf," she said.
Some other charities the pre-school has donated to include; the Cancer Council by participating in Australia's Biggest Morning Tea and collecting donations of toys to give to Orana Support Services.
"We want to give back to the community the best we can and get the kids aware that these things happen and we can all do our little bit, it's fun to fundraise," she said.
Looking around the centre it's not hard to spot teacher Mikayla Carey with her bright, colourful hair.
"Cancer is a terrible thing and it's affected a lot of different families around Australia and the world," she said.
"My family itself has been affected and honestly I've wanted to fundraise and colour my hair for a while."
When the team sat around to think of fundraisers they could do, Ms Carey couldn't think of anything better than the Worlds Greatest Shave.
"What better opportunity to change my hair completely for the cause," she said.
With trust in her hairdresser Briarne from Goochies Hair Design, Ms Carey closed her eyes and let Briarne take control.
"I gave her free will so she could do anything she wanted. She put paper up on the mirror and I didn't find out until the very end when it was completely done," she said.
For weeks the kids at the pre-school were excited to see what colour hair their teachers would have.
"As soon as I came in they were like, 'oh my god, you've got rainbow hair!' and it's pretty cool to see the kids want to get involved and get hair spray in," she said.
Ms Carey said as a group they were very proud of themselves for actually achieving their goal of $1000.
"We set the goal and were hoping we could do it, but to have actually achieved it feels amazing, this was a great way to fundraise," she said.
Staff member Ronda Finlay said this was the Rainbow Cottage Childcare Centres "little way of helping".
"All the parents got behind it, so that was really lovely," she said.
"It's such a good cause because we are raising money for critical funding to help find a cure for cancer."
Ms Finlay stepped out of her comfort zone, getting a semi permanent magenta colour put through her hair.
"The family was a bit shocked but they all said very nice things, I'd never gone this pink before, never been this bold," she said.
"It was a bit out of my comfort zone but it was all for a good cause."
If you wish to donate to the Leukaemia Foundation and help the Rainbow Educators with their cause you can do so here.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
