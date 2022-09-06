Daily Liberal
Exclusive

Albert singer Jason Owen talks about public criticism, weight loss and mental health

EG
By Emily Gobourg
September 6 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jason Owen shares about dealing with public criticism, his weight loss journey and the impacts to his mental health. Picture supplied.

If all you'd known was centered around a little village of just 12 people, being catapulted into stardom could bring a fair few shocks to the system.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EG

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.