The Panorama, Bathurst Cup draws 65 nominations for Tyers Park's top meeting of year

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated September 20 2022 - 5:26am, first published 4:00am
Prince of Helena (right) is among a classy group of Bathurst Cup nominations. Picture by Amy McIntyre.

A TOP notch collection of 65 nominations have been received for this Sunday's two major events on the Tyers Park calendar - the $110,000 The Panorama (1300m) and the $50,000 Bathurst Cup (1800m).

