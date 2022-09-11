If there's one place you wouldn't expect to receive good news, it's at a funeral.
But for Mid-Western Regional Council mayor and horse racing identity Des Kennedy, there was a reason to be happy after receiving the call that he was a lucky ticket winner for Racing NSW's The Kosciuszko event.
"I was actually at a funeral and my phone started to buzz," he explained.
"I knew the draw was at 10:30 on Friday so I told one of the girls at the pub to keep her eye on the call and she started texting me.
"When you're at a funeral you don't like to be on your phone so I was in suspense for an hour.
"My suit jacket was vibrating and I thought hello we might've jagged a spot here and that ended up being the case."
No one could begrudge Mudgee-based Kennedy for potentially cracking a wry smile at the funeral, when there's big money on the line in the world's richest race for country-trained horses - particularly after buying tickets for the past editions and seeing no success.
Interestingly, the Mudgee man's entry will be Cameron Crockett trained Commando Hunt, a five-year-old gelding he part-owns.
The process for owning one of the 14 slots in The Kosciuszko race sees members of the public buy $5 sweepstakes tickets that can be purchased via the TAB app, local pub, club, TAB agency and race meetings.
Winners were drawn on Friday (September 9) where they then selected a NSW country or ACT trained horse to race in their entry after agreeing with the horse's owners as to how they will share the prize-money for the race.
In terms of the prize-money, first place will win $1,000,000 while 13th and 14th receive $12,500.
Kennedy, who didn't specify how many tickets he bought but said 'a few', has a long history with the Crockett family after providing Cameron with his first ever horse when he was an up-and-coming trainer based at Mudgee.
"It was Are You Sure who won nine races including a Coonabarabran Cup, Wellington Cup and raced at Canterbury," he explained.
"His father trained for me and they're very good horse people.
"Cameron is a good young bloke, he's going well, works hard and has a good clean living."
If the gelding is to have any success at Randwick on October 15, Kennedy believes a heavy track will be hugely beneficial with Commando Hunt's preparation starting on Sunday afternoon at Dubbo where he finished third in a first up run.
"He likes a wet track so we're one of the few people that are praying for rain," the part-owner laughed.
"If we get a heavy track we'll be happy ... he's not wound up just yet but will be by October 15."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
