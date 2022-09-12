Connie Greig doesn't make the trip to Sydney all too often these days but the Dubbo trainer will head to a Highway event with confidence after Deel Street's strong showing on Sunday.
The five-year-old mare rattled home along the fence at Dubbo Turf Club to win the Country Boosted Class 3 Showcase Handicap (1600m) and make it two wins and three placings in her past five starts.
Greig confirmed post-race a Highway event in the city would be next for Deel Street, who has risen well through the grades since arriving at Dubbo from the stables of Kim Waugh.
"It was a good race for her," Greig told Sky Racing after Sunday's win.
"There was horses from the last Highway and if she could match them we'd give her a go down there."
Greig was pleased with the performance of apprentice jockey Anna Roper, who followed the instructions to a tee on Sunday.
While many in the field possessed early speed, Deel Street is a proven strong finisher and Roper didn't panic as she sat deep in the field in the opening stages.
The young hoop bided her time and when she rounded the bend for home and saw nothing but clear air along the rails, she took her chance.
Deel Street ($8) went on to win by almost four months from fellow Dubbo hope Coopella, ($9.50) while Osman ($10) ran home third.
"I knew they were always going to go quick in front so I told her (Roper) not to worry and she took the shortcut and won easy," Greig said.
Sunday marked the third time Roper had ridden Deel Street and the win made it two victories and a placing in those three starts.
"She was absolutely amazing today," Roper said.
"She settled really well back in the field after the 2100m last start she settled easy and then got the run up the fence and showed them up today.
"Last time we went down the outside when we won here but that's the quickest way home and she loved the ground so she did well."
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so.
