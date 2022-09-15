Legendary retired trainer Pat Webster is still making his presence felt in the racing industry but now in a new way.
Webster is part of the team at Racing Mates, an organisation which is a peer support initiative which encourages friends to look out for each other.
Webster was at Dubbo Turf Club on Thursday to help promote Racing Mates and opened on what exactly the organisation does.
"We don't raise funds but it is for an important cause," he said.
"We reach out to participants in racing when they are having trouble.
"A terrible lot of work goes on in the background so we are there for everybody."
According to the Racing Mates website, support from peers and colleagues can aid those in the racing industry who may be coming with stress and/or difficult situations, something Webster has seen over his long career.
Racing Mates can put those in need in contact with Clinical Psychologists, Counsellors and Assistance Hotlines, while also being there if people need a friend to talk to.
Helping those in racing who may need it most is something Webster enjoys doing and said the organisation began not too long ago after the Racing NSW boss thought something needed to be done.
"It's not common, Peter V'Landys started it off about six years ago but I think a lot of other sports have been getting onto it," he said.
"Because each sport they need something like we are doing.
"We put the BBQs on once a month at different race tracks, the next one will be in Wagga Wagga.
"Don't go down there in winter then we do Coffs Harbour as well.
"My wife goes everywhere with me and we put a BBQ on."
Dubbo Turf Club hosted nine races on Thursday in somewhat miserable conditions with rain and wind making it a less than an ideal day at the track.
Nevertheless, Webster along with members of the Narromine Jockey Club were manning the BBQ to help keep everyone at the track full and happy.
Having spent almost six decades in racing, Webster knows what people go through each and every race meeting.
As the crowd started to roll in on Thursday, Webster was already hard at work looking out for some of the staff who had been there for several hours already.
"We took it all down to the strappers because they have been there since 4am," he said
"They come to the races, work their butt off and don't get a feed because they haven't got time.
"We take it down there and the participants come up all the name of promoting racing mates."
Anyone looking for more information about Racing Mates can do so here.
