On the morning of Saturday's Dubbo Netball Association A Grade grand final, Narromine captain Trudy Althofer got the feeling it might be the day her side finally claimed the ultimate prize.
Due to the threat of flooding in Dubbo the grand finals had been moved to Narromine. It created a busy weekend for the town, which was also hosting an AusFly aviation show.
That seemed like an omen for Althofer and her teammates, who were preparing to take on the all-conquering, five-time defending champions Fusion Heat in the top grade decider
"I was watching the planes doing some dive bombs and things like that and all the Narromine netball teams are named after planes," Althofer said.
"I thought 'if it's going to happen, it's going to happen today'. We were in Narromine and planes were above us so I thought if we could do it, it would be that day."
The omen proved true, as the Hawks ended Fusion Heat's period of dominance with a superb 48-43 grand final win.
The victory was a long-awaited for the Hawks, who lost the grand final to Heat in 2019 when they debuted in the top grade while just last year they were hot on the heels of the champions when the season was abandoned prior to finals due to COVID-19 restrictions.
"It was fantastic," Althofer said.
"To win and to win in Narromine. That was a once-in-a-lifetime thing for us to be in the A Grade final and to have a home game, which has never happened before."
The Hawks put together one of their best performances of the season when it mattered - even managing to shake their regular third-quarter jitters - and the home support played a big role in that.
The Narromine Netball Club was out in force while family and friends of the Hawks players also made it an "electric atmosphere".
"There was just so many positive people from our side of the court," Althofer said.
"The things they yelled, the encouragement. That positivity is very much what our side is based on and the crowd showed us that. They really lifted us.
"I was thankful they were there and that support from the Narromine Netball Club and the support that came along, that was outstanding and they were our eighth player on the court, definitely."
While there were huge celebrations when the final whistle sounded, things hadn't been as rosy for the Hawks early in the decider.
Althofer's defensive partner Jo Havelka went down injured in the first quarter, causing plenty of concern for the captain.
There was a quick reshuffle - Bec Smyth spent plenty of time at goal-defence - and soon Hawks were moving the ball with precision down the court.
"We had to make some quick changes and adjust and then we normally have a dodgy third quarter too," Althofer said.
"But in the third quarter everything just hummed for us.
"The first two quarters were very tight and back and forth and they were beating us after the second quarter but come the third quarter everything just flowed down court for us and clicked.
"The girls were magic."
The Hawks trailed at the main break but wrestled the lead back heading into the final term.
They did enough to keep the Heat at bay in the final term and held on for the five-point victory.
"That third quarter was really the turnaround point for us," Althofer added.
"There was just a moment in time when I stood there and could see the ball moving down the court so well and so smoothly.
"Everyone was just in the right channels at the right time and doing the right things. The timing was on point."
Shooters Denise Skinner and Renee Matheson benefited from that slick movement from midcourt players like teenager centre Zachiah Riley, and continually kept the Hawks in control.
The victory was particularly sweet for the likes of Althofer, Skinner, Matheson, Smyth and Katrina Ivers who have spent a big chunk of their lives playing netball together.
"My sister Dee (Skinner) and Bec used to play together at school," Althofer said.
"Bec and I then joined the Hawks together about 10 years ago and then Kat (Overs) has been a Hawk for a long time.
"We've become so close so to celebrate together and finally do it was just outstanding."
While a strong rivalry has developed with Heat in recent years, beating the champions wasn't the focus on Saturday.
A close-knit group, many of which are school teachers, who have spent plenty of time together, the Hawks were focused on each other and winning for the club.
"It's been a busy few weeks and a lot of us have busy lives outside of school," Althofer said.
"Only one of us is school age these days so sometimes it can be tough but this win meant a lot.
"It kicked those hard weeks away and it finished the season on a really good note and a positive thought."
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
