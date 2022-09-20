Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Photos

Narromine Hawks defeat Fusion Heat in Dubbo netball A Grade final

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated September 20 2022 - 5:38am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On the morning of Saturday's Dubbo Netball Association A Grade grand final, Narromine captain Trudy Althofer got the feeling it might be the day her side finally claimed the ultimate prize.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.