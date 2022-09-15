Dubbo trainer Brett Robb has continued his strong start to the racing season after Are You Certain won at his home track on Thursday.
The five-year-old mare was too good for the rest of the field in the Racing Mates Country Boosted Maiden Handicap (1300m).
Fresh off a big win with Dalavin on Sunday, Robb's good form rolled on into the mid-week meeting in Dubbo.
It was a maiden win for the mare and her trainer thought a performance like he saw on Thursday was a long time coming.
"It was good, we brought her last race just thinking we could take her to the races and win a race her," he said.
"But she came down with something so we had to spell her.
"I knew the way the mare worked she could win a race pretty easy."
The Dubbo track was rated a Heavy 9 early in the nine-race meeting before being moved to a 10 after the second race of the day.
With the track being a tricky one for some horses, Robb believes Are You Certain prefers different conditions but was good enough to adapt.
"She likes the soft going, hopefully, she going on with it," he said.
"There's a bit of stuff coming off, hopefully, the rain holds off as the day goes on."
Jumping out of barrier 10, the mare got off to a strong start and cruised to the front of the field as the pack rounded the bend.
Along with Outback Cod ($51), Are You Certain ($3) set the pace before kicking away on her own coming around onto the straight.
From there it looked certain she was not going to get caught as she kicked away from the rest of the field to win by more than two lengths.
The battle for the minor placings was a close one as Dee Pee Pee ($8.50) snatched second ahead of Sizzling Love ($31) and Skye Lover ($4.80) respectively.
Following the race, Robb was in conversation with Jake Barrett about the ride and the trainer felt the apprentice jockey was superb.
"He rode it really, really well," he said.
"The idea wasn't to lead but anyway, she looks like she found it easy and I thought he rode well."
Earlier in the day, Krissie Simpkins' Chowdah was too good in the R U OK? Country Boosted Maiden Handicap (1300m).
Ridden by Billy Cray, Chowdah ($8) stormed home late amongst a strong lead pack to take a narrow win.
Zoisite ($7) trained by Mark Milton ran second ahead of Maree Hokins' Set The Scene ($7.50).
Mudgee trainer Mack Griffith got on the board also as Quest For Honor took out the Three Rivers Machinery Case IH Class 1 & Maiden Plate (1600m).
With Clayton Gallagher in the saddle, Quest For Honor ($3.80) powered through win and rain to take a close win ahead of Yallah Sunrise ($19).
The two leaders were well ahead of the rest of the field but Wanda Ings' Puja ($4.20) was the best of the rest and grabbed a third place finish.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
