Dubbo trainer Brett Robb believes any Kosciuszko ticket holders still looking for a representative would be "mad" not to look after Dalavin after victory in Sunday's Vince Gordon Flying Handicap (1100m).
Robb's hope made it four straight victories when winning Sunday's feature sprint at Dubbo Turf Club, beating home a field that included Cameron Crockett's Kosciuszko-bound Commando Hunt.
Advertisement
Four of the 14 spots in the field for the $2 million country feature remained on Sunday afternoon.
"I can't understand why he wouldn't get a slot," Robb said.
"He just beat Commando Hunt and he's got a spot in it.
"If there is anyone with a spot out there I think they'd be mad not to choose him."
READ ALSO:
After a win at Gunnedah and back-to-back victories at Dubbo - the most recent in the Flying prelude on August 7 - Dalavin jumped a $3.60 chance on Sunday while Commando Hunt was the $3.20 favourite for Scone-based Crockett.
Commando Hunt motored home to finish third in a performance which filled Crockett with confidence ahead of the October 15 Kosciuszko but Sunday's race was all about Dalavin.
Stablemate Classy Rebel ($51) jumped well and set the pace early while Dalavin and Magnetic ($4.40) also got forward as expected.
After riding the three previous wins, Clayton Gallagher produced another fine performance in the saddle of Dalavin on Sunday and after taking control at the top of the straight a huge amount of fight was shown in the race for the line.
Robb's five-year-old Fast'N'Famous gelding got the job done by half-a-length from Victorian visitor Big Day Out ($19) while Commando Hunt finished well along the rails to fill the minors.
Dalavin's record now stands at an eye-catching seven wins from 14 career starts and Robb has no doubt there's still more to come.
"He's going really, really well," Robb said post-race.
"I think the penny is just starting to drop with him so I think when he fully learns he's going to be a really, really nice horse.
"It was a pretty handy field (Sunday) but I was confident. Every time we step him up in grade he keeps performing.
Advertisement
"I think when he comes up against better horses he'll go better. He's a better chaser than he is a leader so once he goes up against better horses he'll go better."
The win was a poignant one as it marked a hometown winner in the inaugural edition of the Vince Gordon Flying Handicap.
The feature sprint has long been a part of the Dubbo schedule but this year marked the first time it had run since it had been renamed in honour of the former club general manager, who died in March of this year after a battle with cancer.
Robb said it meant a lot to win the race while he was also proud to take it out for the owners of Dalavin, who have long been supporters of Brett and his father, Nyngan-based trainer Rodney.
"It's definitely a big thrill to train a winner in this Dubbo sprint for them," he said.
Advertisement
"They've been very good and when I made the move to Dubbo they were one of the first to say they'd come with me so it's good to win this for them."
The win continued a strong start to Sunday's biggest meeting of the year for hometown trainers.
After Taree raider Honour The Crown won the opener for Joe Burgess, Dubbo trainers Clint Lundholm and Connie Greig won with Nest In The Hills and Deel Street respectively before Robb had his moment in the spotlight.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.