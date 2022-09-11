Daily Liberal

Honour The Crown wins opening event at Dubbo Turf Club's Gold Cup meeting

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated September 11 2022 - 3:54am, first published 3:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mikayla Weir, pictured after a past Newcastle win, took out the opening event of the day at Dubbo on Sunday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

It was a winner worthy of the occasion in the opening event of Dubbo Turf Club's Gold Cup meeting on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.