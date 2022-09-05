Daily Liberal

'Don't criminalise our kids': Indigenous youth 'disporportionately' targeted

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated September 6 2022 - 12:37am, first published September 5 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Frank Doolan - better known as Riverbank Frank - is a local Wiradjuri elder who has worked with at-risk youth for many years. Picture: Belinda Soole

Wiradjuri elder Frank Doolan doesn't need data to know Indigenous people are disproportionately targeted by local police; he's experienced it himself and heard the stories young people in the community share.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist- Inner West Review

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Inner West Review,

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.