Daily Liberal

Tony Kelly's family is hoping Dubbo Regional Council rename No.1 Oval after the late public servant

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated September 5 2022 - 6:23am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tony Kelly's family urges council to name oval after the late general manager

The family of the late-Tony Kelly is hoping Dubbo Regional Council reconsider naming Victoria Park No.1 Oval after the former general manager.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.