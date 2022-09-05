Six arrested after alleged ram raid and police pursuit at Dubbo

Daily Liberal

Five teenagers and a man arrested after alleged ram raid and police pursuit at Dubbo

By Newsroom
Updated September 5 2022 - 6:24am, first published 1:39am
Five teens and a man have been arrested over an alleged ram raid and police pursuit on the weekend.

