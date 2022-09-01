An 18-year-old apprentice has been given a chance to keep his criminal record clean, after he failed to comply with police direction after a drunken night at the Amaroo Hotel.
Connor Etcell, 18, had been drinking at the Amaroo Hotel with a group of friends when they left about 12.30am on July 16 this year.
Just before 1am, uniformed police attended and spoke with Etcell and the cohort, who were across the road from the hotel shouting abuse across Macquarie Street toward another group congregated outside the Amaroo.
Officers gave Etcell and a 20-year-old co-accused a move on direction due to their level of intoxication and behaviour.
However Etcell refused and sat down on a park bench next to the rotunda on Church Street. His group of friends, including the co-accused, also allegedly remained nearby and began verbally abusing police.
Two of the men within the group however pleaded with Etcell to leave, police said.
The entire group was given a formal move on direction, and police demanded Etcell's details, which he refused.
Etcell was placed under arrest, however his co-accused, is alleged to have intervened and attempted to push the arresting police away.
Plain clothes police assisted, when the entire group moved in on the uniformed officers and began pulling at Etcell to remove him from police custody.
A short struggle broke out where the co-accused is alleged to have grabbed the plain clothes officers by the neck and began pushing and shoving them.
Capsicum spray was deployed by police, which affected the co-accused and two other men and brought the situation under control. After an alleged short resist, police forced the co-accused to the ground where he was placed under arrest and handcuffed.
The pair were taken to Dubbo police station. Etcell was charged with failing to comply with a move on direction, and the co-accused was formally charged with failing to comply with a move on direction and assaulting police.
Etcell fronted Dubbo Local Court last week where he pleaded guilty to the single charge of continuing with intoxicated behaviour after being given a move on direction.
Defence lawyer Jai Silkman said this incident was an example of a young man behaving poorly after having too much to drink.
Mr Silkman said his client had almost completed his apprenticeship, and apart from these matters was a person of good character.
He said Etcell spent an hour in custody after he was arrested, and asked Magistrate Theresa Hamilton to consider dismissing the matter, to give him an opportunity to "keep his record clear".
Magistrate Hamilton took into account his early plea, and accepted he was well thought of by his employers.
The case was dismissed without conviction or penalty.
The co-accused has pleaded not-guilty to the two charges and remains on conditional bail that he be of good behaviour, and not enter any licenced premises. His matter will return to court in October.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
