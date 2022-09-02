Trangie man caught in possession of child abuse photographs granted bail

A Trangie man has been granted bail after he was charged with possessing child abuse material.
The 39-year-old was charged by police about 1.30pm on Wednesday, with allegedly possessing child abuse photographs.
He appeared in Dubbo Local Court on Thursday where the matter was adjourned for two weeks to see if the case would be elected to be prosecuted by the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Defence lawyer Rachel Howell made an application for the man's release from custody.
Bail concerns were raised by the prosecution, who said the investigation was ongoing. Their concerns included possibility of committing further offences and endangering the safety of the community.
However police prosecutor constable Kodi Lane accepted there could be very strict conditions that could mitigate the risk, such as restricting the use of social media and technology devices.
Ms Howell argued her client was supported in court by his mother, and said he was someone who had strong ties to the community - volunteering one day a week at St Vinnies in Trangie.
As indicated by court documents, Ms Howell said the man had been diagnosed with autism and was receiving support from the NDIS.
She argued a string of conditions could be in place including for the man not to be impassion of any device capable of connecting to the internet, not be in the presence of a young person under the age of 18 and reside with his mother. She said if necessary her client could report to police.
Magistrate Stephen Olischlager accepted it was the first matter which brought him before a court, and had strong ties to the community.
The man was granted bail on the conditions he not be in the company of a young person unless another adult is present, and not to access any device that connects to the internet.
Magistrate Olischlager found no reporting or any other condition was necessary.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
