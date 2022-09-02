'Should of copped it on the chin': Man jailed after pursuit leaves passenger trapped

A Dubbo man says he should have "copped it on the chin" after he led police on a chase through town before fleeing the crashed car and a passenger trapped inside.
Justin Andrew Croaker, 27, appeared on screen from Wellington Correctional centre in Dubbo Local Court on Thursday where he was sentenced for the pursuit which left one woman injured so much she was flown to a Sydney hospital.
Croaker was driving a green Ford falcon along Whylandra Street in Dubbo about 12.30am on May 22 last year when police indicated for him to pull over.
The vehicle immediately sped off and a pursuit was initiated by officers.
Croaker travelled along Cobborah Road and straight through the Myall Street roundabout travelling at 140km/h in a signposted 60km/h zone, police said.
While there was no traffic in sight, police said Croaker continued toward the intersection of Cobborah Road and Wheelers Lane where he went onto the wrong side of the road through the roundabout.
He continued south on Wheelers Lane and onto Myall Street where he reached a speed of 170km/h. Police said it was during this section of the pursuit Croaker overtook another vehicle.
The falcon appeared as if it was going to turn into Sheraton Road, but did not slow down and did a u-turn and went back up Myall Street still travelling at 170km/h.
A fully marked police vehicle took over the pursuit, when Croaker continued at speeds between 150 and 160km/h.
Police terminated the pursuit due to Croaker's dangerous manner of driving.
However police found the vehicle lodged on top of a pile of wood in the front yard of a Fitzroy Street home about 12.43am.
At the time officers found one female trapped in the passenger seat, Croaker was nowhere to be found.
The woman was eventually flown to Westmead hospital for specialist treatment to her injuries. As a result of the crash she suffered scalp, lip and facial lacerations, a collapsed lung, rib fractures and minor displacement of the spine.
The injuries however did not require surgery and were treated cautiously or with stiches, court documents said.
Officers spoke with the woman who was hesitant in providing details, but told police Croaker was driving.
"I just don't understand why he didn't stop. I was telling him to stop," the woman told police.
Investigators attended Croaker's home about 11.30am that morning, and spoke to him when he tried reporting to officers that his vehicle was stolen.
He informs me he feels sick to his stomach, he feels a lot of hurt and pain for the victim.- Defence lawyer Bridget Byrnes
He told police he put his wallet, phone, clothes and keys in the ignition the night before, so he could easily leave that day.
Police said that this version made no sense, and was not reasonable noting he was physically shaking and noticeably nervous when telling his version of events, which were inconsistent.
He was arrested and taken to Dubbo police station where he continued to claim he last saw the vehicle at 9.30pm the night before and woke at 7.30am to find it gone.
Officers from the crash investigation unit arrived from Sydney and photographed and documented the vehicle, including forensically examining it for fingerprint and DNA samples.
DNA found on the airbag was matched to Croaker.
In Dubbo Local Court last week Croaker was sentenced after pleading guilty to a police pursuit, causing bodily harm by misconduct while in charge of a vehicle, failing to stop and assist after a crash causing injury and driving while disqualified.
He was also sentenced in relation to an incident at his mother's home in Wee Waa in October last year. After yelling at his mother demanding money, Croaker kicked the front fly screen door causing the hinge to snap. He was charged with intentionally recklessly damaging property and contravening an AVO.
Legal Aid lawyer Bridget Byrnes said Croaker didn't know why he did what he did, but recognised he put a lot of people at risk.
"He informs me he feels sick to his stomach, he feels a lot of hurt and pain for the victim," Ms Byrnes said.
"He says he wishes it didn't turn out the way it did, and tells me he should have pulled over and copped it on the chin."
She told the court her client had come from a disadvantaged background, and had a history of witnessing domestic violence, which led to his drug abuse.
She said Croaker began using cannabis at the age of 16 before using amphetamines at the age of 18, which Ms Byrnes said he instructed helped take "all his worries away" from the pain, hurt stress and depression and domestic violence he'd witnessed growing up.
Ms Byrnes said Croaker had spent four months and 23 days in custody, and had since repaid and fixed the damage he caused to his mother's door.
The court heard Croaker had a lengthy traffic and criminal history with matters involving violence over a number of years.
One of his most recent offences was driving while disqualified, where he received a two-month jail term, court documents revealed.
It's the police case Croaker showed a "disregard for the legal and court system as a whole", and no bail conditions would mitigate the risk he poses to the community.
Magistrate Stephen Olischlager took into account Croaker's personal circumstances and the challenges faced growing up which led to him turning to drug use.
However he found that the matters were made more serious by the fact he was on a community corrections order that had been imposed at Moree in September 2019 when this offending occurred.
He said that community corrections found Croaker's response to that order was "borderline".
"You were certainly given an opportunity by the court to engage with community corrections to engage with the issues and factors in your life which have led you to crime, but you pay little regard to that consideration," he said.
Croaker was sentenced to two years imprisonment, but with a finding of special circumstances was given a non-parole period of 14 months backdated to April this year when he went into custody.
He will be eligible for release in June 2023.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
