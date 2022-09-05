Matters of State: Crisis support services will help youth across state

Youth Aftercare will provide an intensive community based, developmentally appropriate, non-clinical support for young people with active risk of suicide and their families or carers,

Safe Havens (Alternatives to Emergency Department Presentations) delivering 20 new services across NSW, Suicide Prevention Outreach Teams that will provide proactive care by engaging with people where they live and provide care pathways to other services,

Suicide Prevention Training to public facing staff across the NSW Government service system including organisations that support high-risk young people, Aftercare services to people after discharge from hospital following a suicide attempt,