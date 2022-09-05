Matters of State: Crisis support services will help youth across state

I've been incredibly saddened by recent reports on the rates of mental health issues and even suicides among young people in our communities.
Suicide is the leading cause of death in young people aged 15-24 in Australia - and we know that in rural areas, it's even worse.
Every death by suicide is a tragedy, both for the person and for the people around them who are left devastated - their families, friends, and communities.
We know there are different factors at play that affect people's mental health in the regions compared to those in metropolitan areas. In recent years, droughts, floods, bushfires, and the COVID-19 pandemic have put additional stress on our communities.
Suicide is a complex issue, and requires a coordinated approach involving local communities, the private sector, and government.
The NSW Government is enhancing crisis support services to help prevent suicide among children, young people, and adults in NSW.
In the 2021-22 NSW Budget, we announced $109.5 million over four years to support 25 new community-based Safeguards - Child and Adolescent Mental Health Response teams across the state.
These new teams will support children and adolescents who are experiencing acute
mental distress, and their families or carers. The teams will provide assessment and brief interventions to resolve immediate crisis, build resilience and coping skills, and link them to ongoing mental health services if required.
We're also funding and implementing the Towards Zero Suicides 15 initiatives, which are carefully designed to work together to prevent suicides occurring in our communities:
We've also invested $23.5 million to expand Lifeline and Kids Helpline (2019-20 to 2022-23):
There's no doubt we can always do more, and I'm committed to doing everything I can to help our children and young people in this ever-changing, uncertain world.
If this has raised concerns for you or someone you know, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14, Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636, Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800 or the NSW Mental Health Line on 1800 011 511.
