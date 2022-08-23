Daily Liberal

'Simply unacceptable': Dubbo tops the state for strip searches on Indigenous people

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated August 23 2022 - 10:22pm, first published 6:00pm
Dubbo was the site of the most strip searches in regional NSW. FILE

Over the past two years, Indigenous people in Dubbo were subjected to the highest number of strip searches out of anywhere in the state, NSW police data reveals.

