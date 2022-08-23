'Simply unacceptable': Dubbo tops the state for strip searches on Indigenous people

Over the past two years, Indigenous people in Dubbo were subjected to the highest number of strip searches out of anywhere in the state, NSW police data reveals.
The data obtained by the Redfern Legal Centre through access to information laws shows police conducted a total of 46 strip searches on First Nations people in Dubbo over a two-year period from July 1, 2020 to May 24, 2022 - the highest number anywhere in NSW.
Only 16.1 per cent of Dubbo's population is Indigenous but more than half of all strip searches conducted by local police were on Indigenous people - with 80 strip searches conducted in total, the highest number in regional NSW.
"Dubbo does unfortunately stand out like a sore thumb when it comes to the number of strip searches," Redfern Legal Centre police accountability senior solicitor, Samantha Lee told the Daily Liberal.
"I don't think you can assume from the high number of strip searches that there's more crime out there - the way we're looking at it is the high numbers indicate there's a real problem out at Dubbo in terms of police understanding this type of procedure and there needs to be a reeling in of these searches."
Karly Warner, CEO of the Aboriginal Legal Service which advocates for Indigenous people in Dubbo, said she was "disturbed but sadly not surprised" by the latest data.
"This is just plain unacceptable," she said.
"Being strip-searched is a deeply intrusive, disempowering and humiliating process, particularly for many Aboriginal people who are too often the targets of discrimination and over-policing."
Ms Lee, who has given instruction to many people who have gone through a strip search, agreed the experience can be "humiliating" and "traumatising" for those who are subject to it.
"They break down in tears when I talk to them about what happened. Even if the search occurred years before. They feel a deep shame - some don't even tell friends or parents because of the embarrassment involved," she said.
"Not only are they humiliated, there's almost a deep sense of trauma."
Across the state, NSW Police conducted a total of 4,477 strip searches over the two-year period. In 2020-21, 9 per cent of those strip-searched were Indigenous and 11 per cent were Indigenous in 2021-22. Indigenous people only account for 3.4 of the NSW population.
108 strip searches were conducted on children between the ages of 10 and 17, with 22 per cent of children searched from 2021 - 22 being Indigenous.
"First Nations people are bearing the brunt of the strip search practice in NSW by police. It is simply unacceptable that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and children continue to be disproportionately overrepresented in these figures," said Ms Lee.
"It does bring into question whether there's discrimination going on in regards to this practise, I don't think we can just brush it under the carpet."
In nearly 60 per cent of strip searches conducted nothing illegal was found. Minor drug possession accounts for around 82 per cent of charges, supply 14 per cent and possession or use of a prohibited weapon less than 1.5 per cent.
"Police have a hierarchy of searches available to them including pat downs and general searches and the majority of items - if there is any - can be located through these other searches," said Ms Lee.
"It's highly invasive and, under the law, police are meant to meet quite a high threshold in terms of seriousness and urgency. Even having suspicion of minor drug possession doesn't meet that high threshold."
"We need police to look at these hotspots that we've identified through the data - like Dubbo - and speak to the lead area commanders and try to address this problem."
Ms Warner said change needs to come from both within the NSW Police force and from external government pressure.
"We need stronger laws to regulate when, where, how and why strip-searches are allowed. And we need independent oversight mechanisms to hold police accountable to the community, the people they're meant to serve," she said.
"Unlawful strip-searches can't continue to happen with impunity. Police are not above the law."
The Daily Liberal has reached out to NSW Police for comment.
