Daily Liberal

Matthew Raymond Walls attempted to smuggle ice and syringes to COVID-positive friend isolating at Dubbo zoo

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
August 22 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Raymond Walls was busted attempting to smuggle drugs to his friend isolating at the Dubbo Zoo last year. Picture: Greg Keen

A Dubbo man has fronted court after police busted him trying to smuggle the drug ice and syringes to a friend isolating for COVID-19 at the Dubbo Zoo last year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaarkacha Marlan

Zaarkacha Marlan

Journalist

Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.