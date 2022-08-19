A Wellington childcare worker who unleashed a series of punches and threats on a woman over the course of a night out, was out of character, a court has heard.
Shakira Elemes was at the Cow and Calf Hotel in Wellington when she embarked on the violent and harassing episode toward a woman on May 4 this year.
The woman had been at an event at the hotel when she heard an unknown woman call her a "bitch" about 11pm that evening.
The two women had agreed to disagree on the dispute when Elemes stepped between the two and asked "what the f--k is going on?".
The woman said it had "nothing to do" with Elmes and walked away, when Elemes remarked "Aww don't get f--king cheeky with me".
Later that night when last drinks were called, the woman went to the bathroom and saw Elemes who began to rally other girls in the bathroom to fight the woman.
The woman explained again it had nothing to do with her, when Elemes pointed at the empty glass in the woman's hand and said "see that there, I'll make you wear the c--t".
The Cow and Calf closed and everyone made their way outside the venue. Elemes continued to yell "I'm going to bash you" and "I'm going to get you" at the woman who was waiting for her mum to come and pick her up.
When the woman tried to calm Elemes and said she did nothing, when Elemes punched the woman in the face. The woman tried shielding herself from the onslaught of punches, however Elemes continued punching her another four times.
The woman tried creating distance between them and was walking backwards when she fell to the ground. The woman's mother eventually arrived and the pair began to drive off while Elemes continued hurling abuse at her.
Worried Elemes would get her family to come after them, the woman made a final attempt to settle the matter and pulled over opposite the Commonwealth Bank.
Elemes approached the woman who was trying to plead with her that she did nothing wrong, when Elemes punched her again in the face.
The woman put her hands out trying to push Elemes back when Elemes grabbed her by the hair. The pair fell to the ground, causing grazing to the woman's knees.
It wasn't a momentary lapse of loss of control. Certainly there were times where there was options to disengage, but you continued- Magistrate Stephen Olischlager
Two of Elemes' friends attempted to break up the altercation when police said a larger melee broke out. The group eventually dispersed when police were called.
Police attended Elemes' home about a month later when she admitted to assaulting the woman.
In Wellington Local Court on Tuesday, Elemes pleaded guilty to two counts of assault, one occasioning actual bodily harm and one count of stalk and intimidate intending to cause fear.
Defence lawyer Toshi Weller-Wong said his client involved herself in the altercation as she believed she needed to rush to the defence of her childhood school friend.
A reference from her aunt tendered in court spoke of Elemes as a relatively quiet person who didn't usually get involved in situations like this, the court heard.
Mr Weller-Wong said Elemes had witnessed the side effects of drugs and alcohol growing up. He said his client had started drinking at the age of 18, and became a binge drinker on the weekends, which is how she found herself in this situation.
However since the incident, Mr Weller-Wong said Elemes had stopped drinking all together as it had "scared her" and asked the court to extend sympathy for a young person who has had to learn the hard way the consequences of her actions.
While he said his client took responsibility for her actions, he said at the time of the offence there was some peer pressure and other people encouraging her to punch the woman.
The court heard Elemes had worked for day care in Wellington and had since been offered a job at a childcare centre in Dubbo.
But Magistrate Stephen Olischlager found nothing prompted the "violent episode".
"I have to say the sustained violence toward this person was quite significant. It wasn't a momentary lapse of loss of control. Certainly there were times where there was options to disengage, but you continued," he said.
Mr Olischlager took into account her early plea, lack of criminal record and otherwise good character. He also accepted the difficulties and challenges Elemes had experienced growing up.
"I accept alcohol is a factor, but of course it's not an excuse, but puts it into context," he said.
Ultimately he found the unprovoked attack warranted a conviction, noting alcohol fuelled violence of this nature occurred all too often and was "simply unacceptable".
Elemes was convicted and sentenced to a 12-month conditional release order - a good behaviour bond, and fined $800.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
