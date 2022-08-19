Drugged up man tasered after biting police in unusual hospital visit

A Dubbo man with a history of violence toward police has been warned he's at risk of being institutionalised if he doesn't "get off the gear".
James Adams was jailed for biting a police officer while high on drugs after attending Dubbo hospital to treat what he thought was insect bites on Anzac Day this year.
The agitated 23-year-old told staff he self-medicated with meth, stating he used it right before he came into the hospital at 4.30pm that afternoon.
As his behaviour escalated, police were called to assist staff. Adams remained in the waiting room and was contained by security.
When police arrived Adams became enraged by their presence and picked up various objects and chairs and shoved them in front of him as a barrier.
Officers attempted to resolve the situation by talking to Adams, while he received two injections to be sedated.
But despite the injections he continued to be extremely unpredictable and became aggressive, lunging at police before hitting a nearby window with his fist.
After a series of warnings Adams was brought to the ground by a taser.
While being handcuffed by police, Adams bit into one of the officer's forearms. Police had to strike Adams on the head for him to release the arm from his mouth. The officer was treated for bruising and bleeding.
Adams was transferred to another room and given another sedative injection, when he was searched by officers who also found 10 grams of cannabis in his pants pocket.
The next day after a short foot pursuit, Adams - who was wanted on an outstanding warrant for the hospital incident - was arrested on the corner of Macquarie and Wingewarra Streets.
Adams appeared via audio-visual link from custody when he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer in the execution of duty and possessing a prohibited drug, in Dubbo Local Court on Thursday.
While defence lawyer Rachel Waugh conceded her client's criminal history didn't assist him and that he was on two community corrections orders for similar offending, she highlighted Adams had long standing issues with drugs.
Ms Waugh said Adams had been disowned as a child, spending a period of his life on the streets which was reflective of his criminal history.
However she told the court since being released from jail in 2021, Adams had attempted to turn his life around, finding stable accommodation and starting his own lawnmowing business.
In the weeks leading up to the offence, Ms Waugh said her client found himself in an overwhelming situation which saw him relapse into drug use.
The court heard there had been a death of someone close, and Adams also found out he was expecting a baby with his partner in November.
However Magistrate Greg Grogin said Adams had an "extremely poor and lengthy record", and one which had a "constant theme of difficulty with police".
Two letters of support were tendered in court which described Adams as reliable and trustworthy, which Mr Grogin said seemed to be at odds with his criminal record.
He said the sentencing assessment report also caused him concern, as it indicated he had a longstanding negative relationship with police, and had a history of substance misuse but refuses to engage with any program or treatment for this.
The report also revealed Adams demonstrated similar behaviours of illegal activity inside jail, similar to what went on outside jail.
Ultimately however Mr Grogin said anybody being bitten in today's society following COVID-19 would "no doubt cause anxiety".
However, a letter was tendered in court from Headspace which revealed Adams had attempted to seek support for his mental health three times before the incident, and again the day after.
Ms Waugh argued since being released from custody in 2021, Adams had only been involved in two matters for possessing drugs and being in custody of a knife, which demonstrated he was on a path to rehabilitation.
But Mr Grogin disagreed and said it demonstrated a continuation of criminal behaviour.
"The prospects of rehabilitation are guarded for such a young man," he said.
"He needs to get off the gear and pursue active rehabilitation. For a young man to go to jail and continue to be involved in violence in jail, there is the threat of him being institutionalised.
"One day he might rather be in jail than out of it."
Adams was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, but with a finding of special circumstances he was handed a non-parole period of eight months, backdated to April 26. He will be eligible for release on Christmas Day.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
