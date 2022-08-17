Daily Liberal

Cobar bank manager spared conviction after caught drunk behind the wheel in Wellington

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated August 18 2022 - 9:03am, first published August 17 2022 - 7:00am
Bank manager spared conviction for being behind the wheel after too many vodkas

A Cobar bank manager has escaped a conviction after he was caught driving home after having too many drinks at dinner.

Zaarkacha Marlan

Zaarkacha Marlan

Journalist

Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

