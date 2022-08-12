Parolee caught with knife and table leg chased by police after failing to indicate

A disqualified driver who led police on a chase through Dubbo, ran from them on foot and had in his possession a knife and modified table leg, was on parole, a court has heard.
Michael Alfred Rich, 42, was driving a black Holden hatchback, when he came to the attention of police for not indicating, about 3am on June 30 this year.
Officers signalled to the Holden to stop when it sped off on Myall Street, and a police chase began.
Rich continued down Myall Street, before turning right onto Brisbane Street where he sped off at about 115km/h in a sign posted 60km/h zone.
He turned onto Bourke Street and the Newell Highway, before slightly slowing down at the intersection of Myall Street, however due to his speed the Holden mounted the raised concrete median strip and destroyed a fixed sign.
Rich continued on across Fitzroy and Edwin Streets before he stopped outside a home on Evans Street.
Police said they spotted two females get out of the hatchback, before Rich got out and fled on foot.
Officer's grabbed Rich's shirt as he attempted to jump a fence, but he broke fee and ran through a number of backyards.
He was eventually cornered by police when a struggle broke out. Rich was eventually stopped with capsicum spray to the face.
When he was searched police found him with a pocket knife containing an eight centimetre blade. They also located a wooden baton under the driver's seat of the vehicle - which police said was a modified table leg.
He told officers the vehicle belonged to his son and didn't want to stop because he didn't have a licence.
Police checks revealed Rich had been disqualified from driving in May 2018, however had not re-applied for his licence since.
Rich pleaded guilty to a string of charges in Dubbo Local Court on Thursday, including driving recklessly or furiously at a dangerous speed, resisting police, drive while his licence was cancelled, and having custody of a knife and an implement in a public place.
Defence lawyer Ian McGuinness said Rich was recently released from jail and hadn't renewed his licence, but for convenience had decided to drive to the BP service station for some cigarettes.
He said his client being on parole "panicked" when he drove away from police.
When asked by Magistrate Mal Macpherson why he didn't apply for his licence, Mr McGuinness said he was re-adjusting after coming out of jail and "didn't get to it".
Mr McGuinness argued his client carried the pocket knife on him for protection, and the table leg was a play item used for hitting a ball.
"The reason he feels he needs protection is he's fearful in the community ... given his past," he told the court.
When Rich called out it was "only a pocket knife", Magistrate Macpherson explained "it only takes one stab and someone's dead".
"It doesn't matter, I've seen pocket knives kill," Magistrate Macpherson said.
Mr McGuiness said his client was "trying to break the cycle" of being in and out of jail, and had taken steps to address his alcohol and drug issues.
The court heard Rich started a new job as a cleaner, had sold his car and had bought a push bike to get to work.
While the court heard Rich was on parole at the time of offending, Magistrate Macpherson took into consideration the steps he had taken since the offence.
For the police pursuit, Rich was convicted and sentenced to a 12-month community corrections order. For the other matters he was convicted, fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
