Daily Liberal

Dubbo Regional Council provide a $1 lease for a cultural café in Wellington

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
September 2 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Site images from the Maliyan Café and Cultural Centre in Cameron Park. Picture by Megan Dixon

Dubbo Regional Council is providing relief to Wellington Local Aboriginal Land Council, only charging them $1 a year for their lease at Cameron Park.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.