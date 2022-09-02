Dubbo Regional Council is providing relief to Wellington Local Aboriginal Land Council, only charging them $1 a year for their lease at Cameron Park.
Since 2021 Council staff have been working with the Wellington Local Aboriginal Land Council to complete the Café and Cultural Centre at Cameron Park, Wellington.
The Wellington Local Aboriginal Land Council intend to open and launch the Maliyan Café and Cultural Centre in Cameron Park at the beginning of the Wellington NAIDOC week celebrations on September 19.
The idea to create the café, came when Wellington Local Aboriginal Land Council noticed the growing population and tourism in the Dubbo and Orana region.
The 'Maliyan Cultural Centre and Café' won't just be a place for coffee and food but a cultural centre that features a museum display, local art and souvenirs.
"Maliyan Cultural Centre and Café is determined to become a central point to cater the daily needs for local coffee addicts in the community, a place to showcase the Aboriginal culture and art, a place for locals and tourists to escape from their daily stresses of life," a business plan prepared by Megan Dixon said.
"It's a place where tourists can spend time and hear about cultural stories that builds an improved understanding of Aboriginal peoples and culture, and be a central spot from where tourists can collect memories by buying souvenirs, locally produced food items and artefacts, and just a comfortable place to meet with your friends or to read a book, all in one."
Deputy mayor Richard Ivey said as a new business it was good to give the operators a "financial holiday".
"It's a little bit 'see how it goes' and it gives them a good opportunity to get up and run with it and hopefully it will be a great, successful business," he said.
Councillor Josh Black said it would be a good opportunity for the Lands Council to run a café where they can train up the locals to help them get more skills.
"It would give people some options going forward, they've invested a fair bit of money into this council building at Cameron Park and this is a good opportunity for building the community in Wellington," he said.
Cr Pam Wells said it was a great initiative to be able to provide youth with training and skills that could make them more employable across the region.
"I think it is really fantastic there is significant support to the Wellington Aboriginal Lands Council and this partnership working together, it's not just a café there will be other opportunities there, in terms of cultural presentation," she said.
"I think it's great to see the connection and initiatives happening with council and the Local Aboriginal Lands Council of Wellington."
The site for the café is the old Wellington Visitor Information centre.
This café will focus on pre-made food with a diversified menu as the site doesn't have a grease trap; therefore, the concept is built on offering all fresh pre-made food and nicely brewed local coffee to the locals and tourists.
Artefacts on display in the museum will be relevant to local Aboriginal history. Art and souvenirs on sale, will be sourced from authentic Aboriginal businesses and will eventually be able to be sourced locally.
Elders of the Aboriginal community will be engaged to provide a story telling experience to provide in-depth understanding to tourists and customers about the Aboriginal culture.
Simultaneously, the café will focus heavily on high-profile customer service, to deliver repeat business.
