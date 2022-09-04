Jen Nunn's JMK Hair Quarters in Dubbo is the best place to get your hair done, a Daily Liberal poll has revealed.
Readers applauded the salon's "excellent service" and "the best girls" who made them feel welcome and gave them want they wanted on every visit.
Advertisement
According to one voter Ms Nunn was an "honest, funny, and caring" hairdresser who went above and beyond for her customers.
JMK's resident salon dog Sully was also a hit with clients.
READ ALSO:
Ms Nunn was "blown away" after receiving the best hairdresser tag.
"I'm grateful if anything. Thank you so much, without them we wouldn't be able to do what we do," she said.
She was also deeply appreciative of her team of women in the shop who were integral to her work.
"I would be lost without the girls. You're only as good as your team is," she said.
Ms Nunn opened JMK Hair Quarters just before the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. She had accumulated years of hairdressing experience before that. Juggling her passion as well as taking care of her children did not prove to be simple, which is why she decided to open up her own shop.
"I was struggling to get to a nine to five job where I was locked in. The kids have school things, and you know, [occasions] like Mother's Day... I did it for the flexibility and work-life balance," Ms Nunn said.
The expert stylist has always been motivated to help the community, and also found ways to incorporate it in her work. During recent school holidays, she invited students with disabilities from Dubbo South High School to the salon to learn more about hair.
"They'd come in and spend time in the salon and learn about hair health and hygiene, I would show how to shampoo [their] hair properly. We used to do little quizzes, like 'did you know' kind of facts. It was really good," Ms Nunn said.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.