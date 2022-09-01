Daily Liberal

Revenue NSW calls for residents to check unclaimed money

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
September 1 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sue Clair,92, (right) and Jan Miller,74, using one of Macquarie Library's public computers local seniors can use. Picture by Belinda Soole

There could be a million reasons why a little over half a billion dollars in unclaimed monies has been sitting for such a long time in the state government's coffers.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.