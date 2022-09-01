There could be a million reasons why a little over half a billion dollars in unclaimed monies has been sitting for such a long time in the state government's coffers.
Attempts to contact potential owners of these monies have fallen on deaf ears, according to Revenue NSW which has been carrying out data matching so that $501 million dollars could be received by the rightful owners.
Advertisement
The money was accumulated amounts received from businesses such as refunds and overpayments from purchases, deposits, sales, interests earned, dividends from shares, funds from trust accounts, commissions, and cheques that have not been cashed or deposited.
Unclaimed money can be searched for on the Revenue NSW website.
Seniors Jan Miller and Sue Clair agree they should make enquiries in case some monies are owed to them, but if someone rings them about it, they'd rather drop the call than be scammed by unscrupulous people.
"If I get a caller about money like that and I don't know the phone number, I don't answer it and if they don't leave a message, too bad," 74-year-old Mrs Miller said.
"There are a lot of scams going around I'd be worried applying for it online."
Mrs Clair turned 92 last May and has not tried online banking except using a computer for emails, but her computer was stolen.
"I don't use a computer now since my house got broken into. I just go to the bank."
Being seniors, Mrs Miller said they prefer in-person visits at Service NSW in Dubbo to avail of seniors' discounts such as council rates, electricity, water, mobile phone service, and internet service rather than going online.
Mrs Miller said she has been using an iPad for online searches and when she needed technical help, her adult daughters and grandchildren are always there to lend a hand, particularly when shopping online or searching for information.
They also both visit the Dubbo Neighbourhood Centre where local seniors get support to learn how to use computers, smartphones, and navigate the internet.
"One of the worries of older Australians is being scammed when using the internet or receiving calls from scammers and people should be aware of unexpected money scams," the centre's compliance manager Kim Wilson said.
The centre will soon run another Be Connected Program to get more local seniors like Mrs Miller and Mrs Clair up to speed with digital skills, build their confidence online, how to spot and avoid online scams and safely search websites, Ms Wilson said.
If any seniors need technical assistance on using the internet to check the Revenue NSW website for unclaimed money, they can ring the Dubbo Neighbourhood Centre on 1800 319 551.
Advertisement
To enquire about unclaimed money from Revenue NSW, call 1300 366 016 or (02) 7808 6902 or submit your enquiry by email through the Revenue NSW official website https://www.revenue.nsw.gov.au/unclaimed-money.
If you prefer by post, send it to Revenue NSW Unclaimed Money, GPO Box 4042 Sydney NSW 2001.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.