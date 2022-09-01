St John's Junior Rugby League Football Club has heard their name been brought up at Dubbo Regional Council [DRC] multiple times now in regards to the Regand Park masterplan and they want to set the record straight.
The first rumour they want to debunk is the idea they were promised land at Regand Park for football fields from DRC.
Advertisement
"No, there was some good, strong, healthy discussion in relation to some land and I met with council before COVID-19 and had a discussion with the director of liveability, the CEO, planning and representatives of the mayors office, the mayor wasn't even there," Former president and club spokesperson John Walkom said.
"We discussed that we needed more sporting facilities and we were in a position to start to talk to them about being able to find some land for the sports fields."
Mr Walkom said with the $1 million government funding and the money they had themselves, they wanted to start stage one with three full sized football fields and two mod fields, an amenities block including change rooms, toilets and a canteen.
"Stage two would go on and we would need some more ovals and as part of that we would look at putting a well-being centre and whether that was part of the amenities there or stand alone we didn't know because we had no plans," he said.
For stages two, three, four and five, there would be lighting, as well as the potential for cricket nets and netball courts for training.
The government funding has to be used by June 30, 2023.
According to Mr Walkom at the time the conclusion was made that Regand Park would be the most suitable place for it.
"The discussion came back and was being had at council about the land and they had some internal issues on what that land could be used for because they had a masterplan, and then the mayor of the day put up motion at council and there was an amendment to that and they would undertake a sports precinct masterplan," he said.
In January 2022, the current council voted to undertake a new masterplan for the North and South Macquarie River corridor.
Mr Walkom confirmed that since then St John's JRLFC has had discussions with council about getting fields at Regand Park.
"Our funding has some deadlines around it so we needed to tell them what our deadlines were and they explained the process, in a nut shell they said they wouldn't know nothing until the end of this year," he said.
"We've had a meeting with the consultants and discussed what we would be looking for and then we've been to community consultations they've had, and at this point there is more consultations coming and we will no doubt attend those."
Regand Park would be the "ideal location" for St John's JRLFC because of its accessibility, power, water, sewer and connectivity.
"We are junior rugby league so we have 540 odd players, they can't drive to training they have to catch bus to nearby location to get to training and get picked up by parent, friend, relation, carer," Mr Walkom said.
"We have looked at other areas, they just aren't big enough."
Advertisement
Mr Walkom said the club wouldn't be looking at other areas because Regand Park was perfect for what they needed.
"There are quite a few positives to come out of it, it would increase liveability of our community, so when people come to town and want to decide if they will live in Dubbo or not they will see we have some good liveability, open space," he said.
The club which has continued to grow in numbers for both men and women playing the sport has meant sharing the facilities has become the norm.
"Currently playing in the Dubbo competition, we have one field per 550 players, we have three ovals at Apex Oval and that's all we have," he said.
"That just shows we need more ovals to play junior rugby league and that's just junior, not counting seniors."
Advertisement
Mr Walkom said it was important they start planning for their growth.
"The only gain is for the club and the community, today it is no longer just about playing the game, we also run programs around mental health, healthy eating, physical fitness training, no drugs in sport, that's part of what a junior rugby league club does now," he said.
When Dubbo Regional Council asked the Chief Executive Officer to provide a report to the September ordinary meeting of council, detailing all formal contact between proponents of the sporting facility proposal (St Johns Junior Rugby League Football Club) and DRC, including the dates of meetings and proper summary of what was discussed, Mr Walkom didn't have a problem with it.
"We've had discussion they can look into, there's no masterplan, there's no blue print, we haven't spent any money on that," he said.
"The only thing that was done, was that we got a google map of the Regand Park location and showed a bit of a concept of the type of thing that we need, so that's it."
As part of their funding application they had to do a plan of the amenities that was professionally hand drawn and 12 years ago they had a plan done on the well-being training centre.
Advertisement
"We haven't done anything because we don't know the area we would receive, once we know the area, we can start to say 'okay here is some more detailed planning'," he said.
Out of the 68 hectares of land at Regand Park, Mr Walkom said St John's would only be looking at developing 10 to 15 hectares.
"That's not all ovals, we want to have clusters of trees, we don't want it just bare and we told them that in our discussions, we want to see that happen," he said.
"We are prepared to pay the money and we will maintain it and it's for community, so when we aren't using it for training or game day, it will be like any oval and they will be able to take their dog or play frisbee.
"If there is any spare capacity for other organisations to play, we are happy, we don't have an issue with that."
Advertisement
Mr Walkom said at the end of the day, they need a site and they will keep attending consultations.
"This process council is going in, will get an outcome, I'm unsure what that outcome is going to be, I can't predict that, but we will get an outcome some will be happy with and some won't be," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.