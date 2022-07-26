In November 2021 the family of Lionel McGuire made a commitment to raising awareness and education about melanoma, skin checks and being sun safe after he lost his battle with melanoma at the age of 66.
Lionel had a massive 22-centimetre internal melanoma, something his family didn't even know could be internal.
Daughter Sally Everett explained melanoma was such an unknown, and the family had a lot to learn in a short space of time.
Following the success of their Mission Melanoma campaign in March raising $8000 for the Australian Skin Care Foundation, the family have decided to host a golf day in Narromine for October 8.
Ms Everett said after the first fundraiser she was amazed at how many people had contacted their family to tell them they had skin checks.
"That was just incredible and so important for the family," she said.
She said the golf day was just another way to raise more awareness, have conversations about Melanoma and work with the Australian Skin Cancer Foundation.
"Since aligning with Australian Skin Cancer Foundation, the family have found the foundation to be the most wonderful, proactive and supportive organisation. The whole family have joined them as volunteers," Ms Everett said.
"We see a golf day as a way to reach a large and diverse group of people."
The day is a three person Ambrose, raffles, a live DJ at the Narromine Golf Club. A barbecue lunch will be provided at 12pm with tee off at 12.30pm. Registration is $25 per person.
Founder of the Australian Skin Cancer Foundation Jay Allen - also known as the 'Melanoma man' - will be at the event.
However Ms Everett said to allow the day to happen successfully they were seeking support from sponsors.
"We would love to chat with any businesses that would be interested in joining us on our Mission Melanoma awareness and education campaign," she said.
"We have a sponsorship proposal developed with different levels of sponsorship as well as other ways people can get involved and be part of this important mission."
To sponsor the event contact Ms Everett on 0408473043 or on Facebook via the Mission Melanoma - Doing It For Lionel page.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
