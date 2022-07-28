Dominos, Taco Bell, Guzman Y Gomez, Total Tools, two childcare centres and the relocation of Fantastic Furniture are all in the works for the Dubbo CBD later this year or early 2023.
Steven's Group director Jason Capuano attended the opening of Carl's Jr, and was excited to see the completion of stage one of their development program which included the Mobile petrol station which opened in April 2022.
Advertisement
"We were pretty excited about that, that was basically half a million in construction costs investment in Dubbo," he said.
A childcare centre that sits behind Carl's Jr has officially been built, which was another $2.5 million investment.
"That's complete and they're taking enrolments now with the aim to open late July, early August," Mr Capuano said.
This will allow 130 children to attend the centre and receive education.
"That's a local business operator and this will be their second childcare centre in Dubbo," he said.
Joining the childcare centre is a vacant lot the Steven's Group is currently using as a construction compound which has a DA submitted for Taco Bell.
"We've been working with Council and Transport NSW for the appropriate access for that, which we hope to have resolved in the next few weeks," he said.
"The DA has been submitted and been in council since January so we're hoping to try and move that along."
Due to trade shortages, material shortages and labour shortages have kept projects from progressing at a faster rate.
"It's exciting when you get them open even in stages because...the staff can start working and Carl's Jr has 90 staff, Taco Bell will have another 90 if we can get the issues with council resolved," he said.
If the issues with council get resolved within the next few weeks like Mr Capuano hopes, they will be able to start construction before Christmas and get the chain open early next year.
On the other side of Endeavour Close, is a 4,200 square metre building that is currently under construction that will house Total Tools and the relocation of Fantastic Furniture.
"That is under construction with the aim of being open and trading by the end of November," he said.
According to Mr Capuano, the company has spent $20 million in construction alone, with the bulk of which has been built and spent in Dubbo.
"Not only is the construction good for Dubbo trades but being able to get them has been challenging in the current climate and the project has been delayed which is added costs to us," he said.
Advertisement
The Steven's Group have another project on the front of the Dubbo RAAF base, with a childcare centre and fast food restaurants Guzman Y Gomez and Dominos.
"The childcare centre is approved and the fast food restaurants are set to be approved in the next weeks before construction should commence later this year," Mr Capuano said.
"But there's a bit of work to do on infrastructure on that one before construction commences but that's another $5 million in construction activity in Dubbo in the coming six to nine months."
Mr Capuano said that Dubbo wasn't only attractive to the Steven's Group but to national retailers their business works with.
"Businesses like Carl's Jr and Guzman Y Gomez are pushing into the regions to establish their growth plans around Australia and that includes regional NSW and we partner with them to help facilitate that growth and we built the buildings and they lease them back from us," he said.
Advertisement
Mr Capuano said the Steven's Group are looking at more sites in Dubbo to facilitate the opportunity for more retailers to come to the area.
"A few other retailers are looking for space and we would like to continue to work in Dubbo after we are finished at the Hawthorn street and RAAF Base locations," he said.
"We would like to continue to work in Dubbo for years to come."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.