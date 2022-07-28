Daily Liberal
Our Future

Dominos, Taco Bell, Guzman Y Gomez, Total Tools and more set to come to Dubbo

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated July 28 2022 - 1:02am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steven's Group director Jason Capuano (left) and Corbin Bond (right) at the opening of the Carl's Jr restaurant. Picture: Supplied.

Dominos, Taco Bell, Guzman Y Gomez, Total Tools, two childcare centres and the relocation of Fantastic Furniture are all in the works for the Dubbo CBD later this year or early 2023.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.