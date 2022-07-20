Waiting outside for 11 hours at the chance of being first in line at the new Carl's Jr fast food joint isn't something everyone wants to do.
Oscar Maxwell Meade isn't like other people though.
Advertisement
He camped out with his mother Naomi Meade from 10pm Tuesday, July 19 so that he could be first in line for the new restaurant, Wednesday morning.
"I'm pretty excited, it's a once in a lifetime thing so you may as well enjoy it while you can," he said.
"We've been here since 10pm last night, waiting in the car for the past 11 hours. It was surprisingly alright, if we were in Sydney we would've had to sit outside to keep our spot."
The 16-year-old student said he had only tried the food from Carl's Jr once, when he was in New Zealand.
Barely remembering the taste of the burger, Oscar had a different reason for wanting to be the first in line.
Receiving a free burger each week for a year.
"It's a once in a lifetime thing so you may as well enjoy it while you can," he said.
"I'm definitely excited, it's something I can look back and laugh about. It's why I'm here, it's just a fun thing to talk about, a good conversation starter."
Fourth in line was eager customer Samantha Eather, who had been in line since 4.50am.
"I've never tried it, this will be my first time and I'm excited to try it out," she said.
"It feels good that I can get a free burger for a year."
It's why I'm here, it's just a fun thing to talk about, a good conversation starter.- Oscar Maxwell Meade
General Manager Domit Makhoul was all smiles at the opening of the first Carl's Jr store in the western region.
"It's very exciting to be opening today, we've been looking forward to this day and to see the first 50 people waiting outside is pretty exciting, we've had some good feedback on it," he said.
Mr Makhoul said the store has created more than 80 jobs for Dubbo locals.
"They are all excited and pumped to work here and they've already been wonderful to work with and we can't wait to see how they go," he said.
Advertisement
When it came to choosing something on the menu that resident's might enjoy Mr Makhoul said he couldn't go passed the ice cream thick shakes.
"Carl's Jr's point of difference is our hand scooped ice cream thick shakes, they don't come out of a machine and then we put whipped cream on and it makes a big difference," he said.
READ MORE:
"We hand-bread chicken, have angus burgers, so the locals are going to love it. We are different we have unlimited refills of drinks and hand bread the chickens on site."
This will be the 1029th Carl's Jr store internationally and the last store that opened in NSW set the record for highest opening sales, something Dubbo is hoping to replicate.
Advertisement
District manager Michael wanted to thank everyone involved in making this store come to life.
"To the staff and managers, you will go down in history as the first crew, first managers, first staff in Dubbo's brand new store and this next month will be nothing but positive things," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.