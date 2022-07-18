Daily Liberal
Boil water alert lifted for one area of Dubbo with more expected later in the week

By Tom Barber
Updated July 19 2022 - 12:00am, first published July 18 2022 - 12:10am
The boil water alert for Dubbo has been lifted for one area of town. Picture: File

Dubbo's boil water alert has been lifted for one area of town as of Monday morning, 18 July.

