Dubbo's boil water alert has been lifted for one area of town as of Monday morning, 18 July.
Dubbo Regional Council confirmed on Monday morning, all properties which are serviced by the Rifle Range Reservoir can water as normal.
While it is good news for residents in West Dubbo, the rest of the Dubbo local government area is still required to boil their water.
Council is currently working in partnership with Western NSW Local Health District, who are anticipating the Bourke Hill Reservoir should meet the dilution target by Wednesday, July 20.
Likewise, the Newtown Reservoir is expected to have its target met by Friday, July 22 but the council will have more updates in the following days.
The boil water alert has been in place around Dubbo since July 7, while mayor Mathew Dickerson was hopeful council would receive results on the water's integrity over the weekend.
Residents can check their residential reservoir via https://www.dubbo.nsw.gov.au/our-region-environment/water-sewerage-and-drainage/boil-water-alert/boil-water-dubbo
