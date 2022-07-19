TAFE NSW student and Dubbo resident Harry Montague is part of the next generation of refrigeration technicians gaining the skills to work with new technologies aimed at reducing global warming.
The need for qualified technicians is being driven by stronger demand for energy audits on existing properties, installation of equipment to ensure compliance with stricter building codes, and ongoing repairs and maintenance on non-residential buildings.
Dubbo's Harry Montague is studying a Certificate III in Air Conditioning and Refrigeration at TAFE NSW Bathurst, and works at Medley Refrigeration and Air Conditioning.
He said each day on the job is different, and that makes it a good choice for those interested in a trade with some variety.
"It's the variety and security of the industry that got me on board after work experience when I was younger," Mr Montague said.
"The teachers have real industry experience and the course gives you more exposure and understanding of the different elements of work.
"For example, if you're mostly working on installations on the job, at TAFE you'll also learn about servicing and breakdowns, which expands your knowledge."
The Air Conditioning and Heating Services industry is also forecast to strengthen over the next five years as demand for non-residential installations gains momentum post-pandemic.
The Australian Industry Report on Air Conditioning and Heating Services in Australia forecasts industry revenue to grow at 2.2 per cent to reach $10.2 billion by 2027.
TAFE NSW Electrical Trades head teacher Matthew Ware said graduates had a reputation for being job ready.
"We offer the only qualification that, once successfully completed, enables people to work on any refrigeration and air conditioning system without supervision," he said.
"Also, graduates of the Certificate III in Air Conditioning and Refrigeration are eligible to apply for a Restricted Electrical License, opening the door to even more career opportunities."
Refrigeration is an industry that provides a service described by Australian Refrigeration Council, Technical and Training Manager Noel Munkman as essential but often hidden.
"It's behind-the-scenes work but the skills and knowledge of a qualified refrigeration and air conditioning technician are integral to modern society," Mr Munkman said.
"Refrigeration is vital to preserve, store and transport food and is the reason we have air conditioning. A career as a Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Technician, or Fridgie as they're known, offers loads of variety and exciting opportunities to solve different challenges every day."
