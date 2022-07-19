The NSW unemployment rate has reached a record low for the third time this year, falling 0.7 percentage points to 3.3 per cent in June.
It is the state's lowest monthly unemployment rate since current records began in 1978. About 26,000 extra people were employed in jobs in June in NSW and hours worked in NSW also rose by one per cent.
This isn't the case for Dubbo, with Dubbo's unemployment rates having risen from two to nine per cent within the year.
VERTO CEO and Ron Maxwell, a born and bred Dubbo man said that unemployment rates in the Orana region have "always" been high compared to the rest of the state.
The unemployment rate in Dubbo currently sits at 3.9 per cent, just above the state average, whereas youth unemployment is considerably higher at 11.9 per cent.
"It is much higher than what the overall unemployment rate is but that's fairly historic, people have barriers and there seems to be quite a few and that keeps them out of the workforce for longer," he said.
Youth unemployment across Australia is sitting at 8.8 per cent, with the Orana region "disproportionally" affected.
"There's no quick fix and no one size fits all," he said.
In a positive, the Dubbo region has seen an 8.4 per cent increase of people going into a traineeship or apprenticeship.
"This is really encouraging, because they are an entry point for youth and a really critical employment mechanism for youth to start their careers," he said.
Treasurer Matt Kean said these "outstanding" figures are the result of the NSW government's "strong economic management" and show the underlying strength of the state's economy.
"NSW has done it again. Three record low unemployment rates this year despite the challenges of floods and ongoing COVID outbreaks," Mr Kean said.
"The NSW Government's tailored support measures throughout bushfires, floods and COVID outbreaks are helping NSW achieve a jobs boom."
Mr Kean said the unemployment rate underscores the importance of enabling every person who wants to work to be able to do so.
"That's why our budget included $5 billion over 10 years to fund affordable, accessible childcare to unlock the potential for more women to participate in the workforce," Mr Kean said.
The reforms would enable up to 95,000 more women to enter the workforce or take on more hours by 2032/33.
Employment in NSW is now 158,600 above its pre-COVID level and 117,300 above its pre-Delta level.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
