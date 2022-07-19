No one knows better than the locals.
On Monday 18 July, the votes were tallied and Peter and Angela's Gourmet Takeaway was the winner with the most votes for who serves up the best hot chips in Dubbo.
Brother and sister duo Bun and Kay Seb wanted to thank residents for voting for them.
"Thank you for all of your support, we will continue to keep up the good work," Kay said.
Bun said they will continue to keep the shop clean and a nice place for residents to come.
"We will keep making fresh, crispy chips for everyone to come and enjoy," he said.
"Thank you to everyone who voted for us, we really appreciate it."
Special mention goes to the following local businesses who garnered plenty of votes but not quite enough to take the top spot. Congratulations to Captain's Catch, Ted's Milk Bar and Lucky 7 Urban Village Convenience and Takeaway.
