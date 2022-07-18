Daily Liberal

Orana Mid-Western Police launch '9pm routine' to drive down break-ins and vehicle thefts

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated July 18 2022 - 6:49am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orana Mid-Western police has launched the '9pm routine' crime prevention initiative to help stamp out property crime in the Dubbo region. Picture: File

A new nightly three-step routine is the focus of a local crime prevention campaign, being launched by police in a bid to drive down break and enter and vehicle thefts in Dubbo.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaarkacha Marlan

Zaarkacha Marlan

Journalist

Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.