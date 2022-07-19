Housing developments are steadily rising with Dubbo Regional Council putting their effort into single dwellings.
Dwellings and other residential developments approved during June 2022 were as follows:
Since January council has approved 86 single dwellings, 25 other residential developments and 38 units.
Councillor Joshua Black said once the Keswick Estate blocks come online, after being delayed due to the rain, they should see more development happening in the region.
"It will be like a volcano going off with development in Dubbo," he said.
Cr Matthew Wright said that another 50 blocks could have been developed in the past financial year if the previous council had put a focus on housing.
"The focus just wasn't there for our previous council to deliver," he said.
"I think the project expedited by the previous council may well have settled in that year which would have brought more development and could've added to those numbers."
Cr Wright said that looking at the 2021/22 financial year, he hoped the current council could add to the numbers.
"I hope there will be a spike in 2023 as council continues to add to the developments," he said.
For consistency with land use definitions included in the Local Environmental Plan (LEP), residential development has been separated into 'Single Dwellings' (defined in the LEP as 'dwelling house') and 'other residential development' (comprising 'dual occupancies', 'secondary dwellings', 'multi dwelling housing', 'seniors housing', 'shop top housing' and 'residential flat buildings').
These figures include development applications approved by private certifying authorities (in the form of complying development certificates).
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
