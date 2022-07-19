Daily Liberal

Councillor lays blame at past council's feet for lack of housing developments

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated July 20 2022 - 12:10am, first published July 19 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council has approved more than 100 housing developments this year. Picture: Amy McIntyre.

Housing developments are steadily rising with Dubbo Regional Council putting their effort into single dwellings.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.