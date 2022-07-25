We asked Dubbo to vote for the best coffee in town, and the results are in.
As of Monday, July 25th, Dahab café was regarded as the go-to place for locals to get their caffeine kick for the day by the majority of local voters.
Owner Mali Khattab was pleasantly surprised. He didn't know people had been voting, and said it was a great feeling.
"It's the best thing ever," Mr Khattab said. "I want to say thank you to everybody who voted for us."
According to him, "the best award" was the fact that people actually nominated his café.
He joked about hiking up the costs now that his coffee had been chosen as a favourite.
"I'm gonna put my prices up a 100 per cent," he laughed.
Special mention goes to the following local businesses who garnered plenty of votes but not quite enough to take the top spot. Congratulations to Black Tambourine, 271 Darling and Russo's Coffee Bar.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
