Bawrunga Medical Service has opened a new location Dubbo

Tom Barber
Tom Barber
Updated July 22 2022 - 11:57am, first published 12:55am
A new medical facility has opened in the heart of the Dubbo CBD. Picture: Tom Barber

An exciting new medical centre opened right in the heart of the Dubbo CBD on Friday and is already helping the commmunity.

