Bawrunga Medical Service has opened a new location Dubbo

An exciting new medical centre opened right in the heart of the Dubbo CBD on Friday and is already helping the commmunity.
Bawrunga Medical Service opened their new location on Talbragar St on Friday morning and patients were already using their services.
Bawrunga's CEO Leavina Reid was present at the launch of the facility and said it was an exciting day for the company.
"It's absolutely wonderful, we've been operating in Dubbo now for about 15 years," he said.
"The practice where we were in Brisbane St was very small and there wasn't any really opportunity to grow the practice in that small area.
"Having this building here allows us to have future growth and recruit more GP's into Dubbo.
"As well as getting more allied health services working through the practice."
Ms Reid said the whole process to relocate into their new building was a long one but she believes looking at the final product has made the wait worth it.
"It's taken about roughly around eight months," he said.
"It took us a while to find a place to purchase then it was the process of finding builders.
"It was very difficult to get builders to come in and refurbish the premise but we managed to do it."
Bawrunga currently offers health services to more than 45,000 people across Australia, with 15 full-time doctors.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
