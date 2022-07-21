A Dubbo-based company dedicated to growing Aboriginal participation in the construction industry will be able to invest equipment for NSW's first Aboriginal Plant Operator Academy.
Goanna Services received $493,000 from the NSW Government to go towards the equipment.
Advertisement
Trainees will learn to operate everything from rollers, excavators, and skid steers to trucks. It's hoped many will go on to work with the company, with up to 26 full-time equivalent roles to be created.
Goanna Services managing director Cory Robertson said he was inspired by the Aboriginal capacity-building programs he witnessed while working on the multi-billion-dollar WestConnex and NorthConnex projects.
"NSW is after 42,000 construction workers, you've got unemployment at a bit over two per cent in Dubbo, but Aboriginal employment is anywhere from 15 to 25 per cent," Mr Robertson said.
READ MORE:
"Traditional methods haven't worked so we're looking to close that participation gap.
"We're putting people in an environment where they can be productive, work safely, and contribute to their own success, as well as the success of the company and the community they're a part of.
"We put our youth and our mob in the driver's seat to help them fully recognise their potential."
Jaz Robertson is on the tools with the family business, and said it was "very rewarding" to be involved in infrastructure projects, large and small.
"In 10 years' time, it'll still be there," she said.
You put your blood sweat and tears into it, and it makes you quite proud to know you've actually helped your community.- Jaz Robertson
Member for the Dubbo electorate Dugald Saunders said he wants to see as many local and Indigenous people reaping the benefits as possible.
"Unfortunately, short timelines can make contractors hesitant to bring on unskilled workers," he said.
"This funding will enable Goanna Services to establish a mobile training academy, giving people the skills necessary to work on one of its job sites across the region."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.