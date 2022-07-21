Country music singer Jason Owen will be performing in Dubbo this Saturday, July 23, for one of his last John Denver tours.
His fifth and latest acoustic album 'Jason Owen sings John Denver' was completed in early 2020 but the tour was postponed due to the onset of the pandemic.
"We're just starting a brand new tour of the album now, two years later," Mr Owen told Daily Liberal. "It's good to finally get back on the road."
The former X Factor runner up got his start on the show when he sang Annie's Song by John Denver at the very first audition.
"Ever since then, John Denver's music's played a massive part in my career," Mr Owen said.
Over the years, the singer has been covering John Denver songs and touring his music, this his second Denver cover album.
The singer has been on the road for the last three weeks, and looks forward to almost 40 more shows on the John Denver tour. Wellington, Forbes, Maclean, South West Rocks, and Bateman's Bay have already been checked off on his tour.
"This show is different... it's one of my final John Denver tours for a while," Mr Owen said.
"It's to an older audience, a different demographic, but such beautiful music, I'm very lucky to perform."
He hoped that COVID-19 wouldn't stop the tour this time. The last time he was due to perform at the Dubbo show, he unfortunately contracted Covid and the performance was cancelled.
Mr Owen also said he had been working on new original music for the last few years. Soon, fans will be able to experience his new songs on a 2023 tour.
The singer will be performing in Dubbo's Regional Theatre and Convention Centre after playing at Nyngan RSL on Friday, July 22. He will also be performing at Narromine USMC on August 20.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
