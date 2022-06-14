While there were no fatal crashes on western region roads this Queen's Birthday long weekend, police said the number of people still caught speeding and drink-driving was "unacceptable".
The four-day Queen's Birthday long weekend traffic operation, which concluded on Tuesday, saw double demerits in force with police targeting speeding, drink and drug driving, mobile phone, helmet and seatbelt offences.
This year they were also targeting fatigue.
In the western region, police conducted 16,543 breath tests, resulting in 37 drink-driving charges.
While there were was one life lost in NSW at Sutton Forest in the Southern Highlands, there were 25 major crashes on western region roads and 373 people caught speeding.
Of note, a 32-year-old unlicensed man was arrested at Broken Hill following a police pursuit.
About 12.45pm on Saturday, officers from Broken Hill Traffic and Highway Patrol detected a Honda motorcycle speeding on Silver Street. The rider failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated.
Police allege motorcycle left the road and continued down a dirt track, when the pursuit was terminated. However the bike was monitored before it allegedly returned to the road travelling at about 105km/h in a 50km/h zone.
The motorbike lost control and ejected the rider who allegedly fled the scene.
Following a short foot pursuit the man was arrested. He was subjected to a roadside drug test, which returned a positive sample and checks revealed he was unlicensed and the motorcycle unregistered.
The local man was charged with a police pursuit drive dangerously, being an unlicensed rider, exceed the speed by more than 45km/h and use an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.
He was granted conditional bail to appear at Broken Hill Local Court on June 28.
Overall during the campaign, 3,197 people were issued infringement notices for speeding, and 273 people were charged with drink-driving.
Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden said the type of behaviour shown by a small number of motorists is unacceptable.
"While the rest of the state abides by the road rules, they are extremely lucky they did not harm themselves or other road users," he said
"While the operation has now concluded, rest assured - we will continue to have our officers proactively patrolling the streets to take the appropriate action against those who drive dangerously."
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
